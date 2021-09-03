Chances of heavy rain in Indore after September 6: 4.24” rainfall on Wednesday night; total jumps from 16” to 21”

Indore: Heavy rainfall on Wednesday night provided much-needed relief to the city which was lagging behind in average rainfall recorded this season. The sudden bout of rain added over 4.24 inches to the count which led rainfall figures to jump to 21 inches from 16 inches in just a couple of hours. Moreover, the first day of the month has covered over half of the average rainfall in September.

The intensity of rainfall was high in the western area, initially, but the eastern area recorded more rainfall as over 152.75 mm (6.01 inches) were recorded by the monitoring centre of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board at Regal Square. The total rainfall record in the city reached 527.9 mm (20.78 inches). However, regional meteorological department officials forecast that there were now chances of heavy rain in Indore from September 6.

“The sudden rainfall on Wednesday night was the result of convective clouds which were formed due to humidity pulled from the Arabian Sea and a cyclonic circulation near Gujarat,” meteorologist PK Saha said. He added that Indore would continue to witness light-to-moderate rainfall for the next couple of days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level is now passing through Naliya, Udaipur, Guna, Gondia, Gopalpur, and, thence eastwards, to the east central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over the south Gujarat region and neighbourhood now lies over Saurashtra and its neighbourhood tilting south-westwards with a height,” the met officials said. “Under the influence of these conditions, there are now chances of good rainfall in the Indore region after September 6.

Meanwhile, the clouds played hide-and-seek throughout the day along with intermittent showers in different parts of the city. The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 30.1 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius—both 1 degree Celsius above normal.

