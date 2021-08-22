Indore: Over 2 inches rainfall in two days, more likely in next two days, total seasonal rainfall crosses 15 inch mark

Indore

Rain continued to lash the city consecutively for the second day, on Saturday. With no sunshine throughout the day, the mercury plummeted four degrees Celsius. About two inches rainfall was recorded in two days i.e. 51.4 mm including 2.8 mm rainfall recorded on Saturday, with which the rainfall tally crossed the 15 inches mark (389.5 mm), so far.

However, rain in the eastern part of the city, reported by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s monitoring centre at Regal Square, witnessed about 17 mm rainfall on Saturday and 76.5 mm in the last two days i.e. 3.01 inches rain.

According to officials of the regional meteorological department, the city's current total rainfall mark is about 21 per cent (over four inches) less than the rainfall recorded last year till August 21.

Light to moderate rains will continue to lash the city for the next few days and it may cross the 16-inch mark.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Moreover, a trough runs from northeast Rajasthan to south Tamil Nadu and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts across central parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels,” Met officials added.

Under the influence of these conditions, rainfall will continue across the state while Indore region would witness light to moderate rains.

Citizens woke up to a rainy morning on Saturday. It started raining after Friday noon, and the intensity of rain increased on Friday evening.

The maximum temperature was 24.7 degree Celsius, the minimum was 21.6 degree Celsius and the humidity was 98 per cent.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:21 AM IST