e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Mineral department inspector booked for domestic violence, dowry

Along with this, she also accused her in-laws including his father, mother, and brother Anil Pal of extortion and domestic harassment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The mining department inspector Govind Pal was booked in a case of dowry and domestic violence on Sunday. According to Lalbagh police station in charge Anil Yadav, Govind's wife Priyanka Pal has lodged an FIR against her husband for physically assaulting her and demanding dowry. She is a physically challenged person.

Along with this, she also accused her in-laws including his father, mother, and brother Anil Pal of extortion and domestic harassment. Priyanka demanded a thorough and impartial investigation in the matter. , Priyanka and her husband were living separately from their family.

The station in charge further informed that the woman was quite frightened and a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint.

Read Also
Burhanpur: Union Minister, CM to inaugurate renovated Nepa Mill on August 23
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBurhanpur: Mineral department inspector booked for domestic violence, dowry

RECENT STORIES

CBI files preliminary enquiry over 'corruption' in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

CBI files preliminary enquiry over 'corruption' in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

UPI services to remain free: No consideration to levy any charges, says Centre

UPI services to remain free: No consideration to levy any charges, says Centre

Maharashtra: Villagers step up opposition against mega refinery complex at Barsu in Ratnagiri...

Maharashtra: Villagers step up opposition against mega refinery complex at Barsu in Ratnagiri...

Maharashtra: Dahi Handi as adventure sport to bring fame to India at international level, says...

Maharashtra: Dahi Handi as adventure sport to bring fame to India at international level, says...

Navi Mumbai: Biker dies after hitting with a tempo along Palm Beach

Navi Mumbai: Biker dies after hitting with a tempo along Palm Beach