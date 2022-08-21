Burhanpur: Mineral department inspector booked for domestic violence, dowry

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The mining department inspector Govind Pal was booked in a case of dowry and domestic violence on Sunday. According to Lalbagh police station in charge Anil Yadav, Govind's wife Priyanka Pal has lodged an FIR against her husband for physically assaulting her and demanding dowry. She is a physically challenged person.

Along with this, she also accused her in-laws including his father, mother, and brother Anil Pal of extortion and domestic harassment. Priyanka demanded a thorough and impartial investigation in the matter. , Priyanka and her husband were living separately from their family.

The station in charge further informed that the woman was quite frightened and a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint.