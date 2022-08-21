Burhanpur: Union Minister, CM to inaugurate renovated Nepa Mill on August 23

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are going to attend the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Nepa Mill at Nepanagar, on August 23, popularly known as 'KagazNagri'.

Preparations for the function are going on at a war footing. On Sunday, Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha reached Nepanagar to take stock of the security arrangements there. He had a discussion with SDOP Yashpal Singh Thakur, tehsildar Praveen Ohria and Nepanagar station in-charge Rajendra Ingle.

SP Lodha also inspected the under-construction railway overbridge, Matapur market area, Ambedkar square and bus stand area.

According to information, Union minister Pandey and CM Chouhan will attend the inauguration ceremony of Nepanagar Nepa Mill on August 23 at 2 pm. Elaborate security arrangements are being made in this regard. Collector Praveen Singh also reached Nepanagar a day before to take stock of the preparations.

Nepa Mill is the first such newsprint mill in Asia. Where high-quality paper is produced. The renovation work of the mill was going on for a long time. Now it is ready for commercial production again. Which will be inaugurated by the Union Minister and Chief Minister.