Burhanpur: 18 bonded labourers rescued from Solapur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police rescued 18 bonded-labourers from Solapur in Maharashtra and brought them back safely to their native place on Friday.

Taking cognisance of the application submitted by Sukhlal of Dasghat village, Collector Parveen Singh and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha constituted a joint team and directed it to take immediate action. The team led by naib tehsildar Ramlal Pagare rescued 18 bonded-labourers, including men, women, and children, and returned to the town at 10:30am. Singh inquired about their health and sent everyone to their homes.

Khaknar police registered a case under Section 374 of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is under investigation.

People often go to Maharashtra in search of work. Sukhlal said that 18 residents of Dasghat were taken to Solapur for sugarcane harvesting by residents Ankush and Anil Dattatreya. They had been paid in advance. However, they were taken hostage and ordered to work day and night after reaching Solapur. These people had been working as bonded-labourers for the last two months. Sukhlal lodged a complaint regarding this three days ago.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh water resources department plans sports complexes on its land

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:05 PM IST