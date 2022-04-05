Bhopal: Will not let youths forget Vyapam scam, says YC chief Srinivas BV

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was in Bhopal to take part in Mahamanthan organised for office bearers of state Youth Congress. Excerpts of his interview

Has Youth Congress failed to raise issues in Madhya Pradesh?

Youth Congress was the first to raise Vyapam scam and it raised it again recently, which is now called Vyapam 2. The Youth Congress workers will not let youths of the state to forget Vyapam scam that has destroyed future of lakhs of young people.

Protests organised by Youth Congress are not impressive. Comment

According to media reports, Youth Congress has been organising impressive protests. I have also seen it during my visit. Numbers of protests and protesters will keep increasing.

Hasn't the target given to State Youth Congress remains incomplete?

I had asked state unit to prepare team of Youth Congress workers at 20,000 booths. The state unit had achieved it at 18,000 booths. Remaining target will be achieved soon.

Compared to BJP, Youth Congress lags far behind. Your view

BJP, as an organisation, thrives on lies and propaganda. Congress remains committed to its objectives and values. We will never want to equate our party with BJP. Nevertheless, we are restructuring and reorganising our units across the country.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM to launch DigiLocker service for students on April 6

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:17 AM IST