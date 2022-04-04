Bhopal: CM to launch DigiLocker service for students on April 6

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that the facility of digital locker would be available to students of all the universities in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would launch this service for students at Yuva Samvad to be held on April 6.

Minister Yadav was reviewing the preparations for Yuva Samvad programme on Monday. He said that in the programme to be organised at Kushabhau auditorium, more than 25,000 students would be able to communicate directly through NIC through virtual classes set up in 52 district headquarters and government colleges.

The universities are to be integrated with DigiLocker under the Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh scheme. Barkatullah University has been made nodal agency for it. Barkatullah University has prepared the data for 2019-20 and 2020-21 to provide mark sheets to students through DigiLocker.

In the first phase, the mark list will be made available through DigiLocker. In the next phase, certificates like degree, duplicate mark sheet, migration, transcript etc will be made available. At present, the mark list is provided by the university to the college after the declaration of the result.

With the introduction of DigiLocker, the student can get their mark list through DigiLocker on the day of the release of result. The digital provisional degree can be given online through DigiLocker along with the final year result of the student.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:56 PM IST