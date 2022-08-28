Bhikangaon: Over 2 L devotees visit Sevridham in two days

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2 lakh devotees from near and far away places thronged the famous Motibaba temple, Sevridham in Khargone district on Bhadra Chaturdashi.

Devotees started visiting the temple from 4 am and performed various rituals followed by serving of prashad to devotees.

Temple was decked up with flowers and embellishments for the prayers on this occasion. Local police were occupied in managing the long queues and heavy traffic amid the excitement of devotees near the temple.

According to the local priests, devotees in large numbers began arriving in the morning and it continued up to Saturday night. Devotees from far-flung areas such as Khargone, Burhanpur and Khandwa thronged the place to offer obeisance to Lord Nag deva. The devotees expressed their reverence by offering coconut, flowers and fruits to the God.

The weather too remained pleasant. Trilok Suryavanshi said that following the rituals, rholy food was served to the devotees in steel pots. A total of 351 litres of milk tea was distributed by Sandeep Dhangar and Kamlesh Sharma Mitra Mandal, 251 kg Khichdi Prasadi by Pokhar Panchayat and 501 kg by the temple committee. Devotees also offered bells to the temple on fulfilment of their wishes, as per ancient rituals. More than 400 bells were sold on the occasion.

