Beed: Railways start transport of Singaji fly ash, earn Rs 24.98 lakh revenue

Beed (Madhya Pradesh): The railway division, Bhopal has earned a revenue of Rs 24.98 lakhs after transporting fly ash from Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project for the first time. It was achieved after the continuous efforts made by the railway business development unit guided by divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay. Now the merchants involved in freight loading are taking interest in transporting their goods through railways.

Senior divisional commercial manager Priyanka Dixit said that information about various attractive incentive schemes implemented by the Railway Board for the transportation of goods/parcels through railways is being given to all the transport traders. Also, they are being encouraged to transport more and more goods through railways.

In this series, the fly ash rake was loaded and sent to Chanderia from the Singaji Thermal Station located near Beed, Khandwa. From this, the Railways received revenue of Rs 24.98 lakhs. Now, from here about four fly ash rakes will be loaded every month. This year 36 rakes are expected to be loaded for different destination stations, which will generate an additional income of rupees 7.20 crores.

