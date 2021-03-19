Barwani: Section 144 imposed amid surge in Covid cases in district located along Maharashtra border

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani District Administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the district in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases. People coming from Maharashtra will be advised to stay in 7-day home quarantine mandatory.

Action to be taken against those found without wearing a mask. The order has been issued by District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma. Madhya Pradesh reported 917 new Covid-19 cases, 500 recoveries, and one death on Thursday. Total cases in the state are 2,71,957, total recoveries are 2,62,031. The death toll is at 3,894 and the active cases are 6,032.