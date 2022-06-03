e-Paper Get App

Barwani Poll Scroll: Congress to contest elections on issues like inflation, unemployment, crime against women

Congress MLA Dr Sadho from Maheshwar constituency addressed party workers on Friday in Barwani district in presence of party MLAs and senior leaders.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Division Congress in-charge and former cabinet minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho made it clear that her party will contest forthcoming local body elections on issues like inflation, unemployment, attack on tribals and crime against women across the state.

Congress MLA Dr Sadho from Maheshwar constituency addressed party workers on Friday in Barwani district in presence of party MLAs and senior leaders.

During the meeting, party leaders drew party strategy for local body polls. Dr Sadho targeting the BJP government in the state and centre said that crime against women and tribals is increasing with each passing day. Besides, inflation and unemployment rate under BJP reign is at an all-time high as the saffron party failed on every front to contain crime as well as inflation.

On BJP national president JP Naddaís statement about nepotism in politics, Dr Sadho said, there are many leaders whose sons, and wives are ministers, MPs, MLAs, while regarding the statements made by Digvijaya Singh, she stood in favour of stateís former chief ministerís statement. He said that if you look deeply at the statement given by him, you will find many things hidden in them.

Read Also
IIM Indore kick-starts 12th edition of Conference on Excellence in Research and Education today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBarwani Poll Scroll: Congress to contest elections on issues like inflation, unemployment, crime against women

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC to get 2 more judges

Mumbai: Bombay HC to get 2 more judges

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: 40 candidates elected unopposed to Upper House

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: 40 candidates elected unopposed to Upper House

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations