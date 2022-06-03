Barwani Poll Scroll: Congress to contest elections on issues like inflation, unemployment, crime against women

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Division Congress in-charge and former cabinet minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho made it clear that her party will contest forthcoming local body elections on issues like inflation, unemployment, attack on tribals and crime against women across the state.

Congress MLA Dr Sadho from Maheshwar constituency addressed party workers on Friday in Barwani district in presence of party MLAs and senior leaders.

During the meeting, party leaders drew party strategy for local body polls. Dr Sadho targeting the BJP government in the state and centre said that crime against women and tribals is increasing with each passing day. Besides, inflation and unemployment rate under BJP reign is at an all-time high as the saffron party failed on every front to contain crime as well as inflation.

On BJP national president JP Naddaís statement about nepotism in politics, Dr Sadho said, there are many leaders whose sons, and wives are ministers, MPs, MLAs, while regarding the statements made by Digvijaya Singh, she stood in favour of stateís former chief ministerís statement. He said that if you look deeply at the statement given by him, you will find many things hidden in them.

Read Also IIM Indore kick-starts 12th edition of Conference on Excellence in Research and Education today