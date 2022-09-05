Barwani: Narrow escape for 8 school kids as van catches fire

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Eight children and the driver had a narrow escape when their school van caught fire in the middle of Kusmari Pipri road in Barwani district. All the children and the driver escaped safely before the van exploded.

As per information, the incident was reported under Julwaniya police station jurisdiction. The ill-fated van belonged to Himalaya Academy. There were 21 children and a driver in the van, when the van left the school. A few minutes before it caught fire, a child noticed smoke and called the driver to stop the vehicle. Driver with the help of locals rescued children from the vehicle. As soon as the children get off vehicle, it was engulfed in fire which led to an explosion. Van got burnt to ashes.

As per eyewitnesses, had there been any delay in rescuing the children, it could have proved to be fatal. On being informed, Julwania police reached the spot and sent all the children home safely.

The reason for the fire could be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.