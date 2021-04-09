Barwani: Fake cop arrested, forged Kotak Mahindra Bank card, government documents recovered

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police on Thursday arrested a person as he was involved in fraudulent activities. Rehan Khan, a resident of Rajpur, was carrying fake identity card of sub inspector, assistant manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank and also of a media outlet.
Three days back, a woman had lodged a complaint against the accused stating that accused had advertised that young women interested in jobs should contact him.
When she contacted him, he told her that he was the assistant manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank and would help her get a job. Then, he also said that has become a sub inspector and mentioned that he was a journalist too.
When the accused came to meet her in Joggers Park by car, she noticed that he had fake forms of Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana and fake cheques. When she asked him about it, he argued and fled leaving his car behind.
On the basis of her statements, a case of forgery was registered against Rehan Khan. The car of the accused was searched, many fake documents from his car like fake police ID, a press related ID card of his name, ID card of assistant manager in Kotak Mahindra, a letter in connection with grant of Rs 1 crore under Mukhyamantri Swarozgar for beneficiaries, a fake cheque of Rs 1 crore, which was issued district collector, and a pistol were recovered from car.
Superintendent of Police Nimish Agrawal constituted a police team. Acting on the tip off, the police team arrested Rehan Khan from forest located near Central School.
He confessed his crime. He collected Rs 6,000 each from 53 people for getting them loan under Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana. Police have seized his car. His accomplices too have been arrested. Rehan Khan will be in police remand till April 13.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)