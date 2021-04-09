Barwani: Fake cop arrested, forged Kotak Mahindra Bank card, government documents recovered

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police on Thursday arrested a person as he was involved in fraudulent activities. Rehan Khan, a resident of Rajpur, was carrying fake identity card of sub inspector, assistant manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank and also of a media outlet.

Three days back, a woman had lodged a complaint against the accused stating that accused had advertised that young women interested in jobs should contact him.

When she contacted him, he told her that he was the assistant manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank and would help her get a job. Then, he also said that has become a sub inspector and mentioned that he was a journalist too.