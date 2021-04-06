Barwani: Administration decides fee for Covid treatment in private health care facilities

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is committed to providing best health care facilities, specially to corona patients.

Talking to mediapersons here on Monday, collector Shivraj Singh Verma said maximum rate for the treatment of Covid patients in private medical institutes has been fixed. He said a 200-bed Covid ward is being set up in Ashagram, 150-bed ward in Jamli and 100-bed ward in Khetia so that poor may get treatment for Covid at minimum fee or no fee.

He said people can call on mobile phone numbers - 9407224170 or 9407233170 of control room set up at the district headquarters on any matter pertaining to corona and send their reports there to get consultation from the government doctors.