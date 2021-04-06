Barwani: Administration decides fee for Covid treatment in private health care facilities

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is committed to providing best health care facilities, specially to corona patients.
Talking to mediapersons here on Monday, collector Shivraj Singh Verma said maximum rate for the treatment of Covid patients in private medical institutes has been fixed. He said a 200-bed Covid ward is being set up in Ashagram, 150-bed ward in Jamli and 100-bed ward in Khetia so that poor may get treatment for Covid at minimum fee or no fee.
He said people can call on mobile phone numbers - 9407224170 or 9407233170 of control room set up at the district headquarters on any matter pertaining to corona and send their reports there to get consultation from the government doctors.
“If any private medical institution takes this as an opportunity to exploit patients during pandemic, district administration may cancel its recognition. District administration will ensure that private medical institutions also get supply of oxygen cylinders regularly at government rate,” Verma said.
Besides, officials will be appointed for daily monitoring of private medical institutions. “They will visit institutes every day, take information of Covid wards and enter it in Google sheet so that information of filled and vacant beds can be displayed publicly in district daily,” he added.
District Panchayat CEO Rituraj Singh, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anita Singare, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Jain, SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar, Deputy Collector Ashu Javlawere were present along with the journalists.