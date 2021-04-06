Mumbai: BMC to use tableaus to create Covid awareness

In a bid to increase awareness among Mumbaikars in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the city the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will use tableaus. The tableaus were launched on Monday by the Executive Health Officer of BMC Managal Gomare by waving the green flag.

The officials of the civic body informed that the tableaus were created by the BMC’s health department in association with the UNICEF.

Officials said that since there was a surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, citizens need to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“In particular, adherence to the three principles of wearing face masks, maintaining hygiene, and social/physical distancing is essential. With this in mind, tableaus have been created to raise awareness among Mumbaikars. 3D pictures related to covid19 awareness have been put on the tableaus and volunteers will keep sharing information via the public address system installed on the tableau. Besides this information leaflets, masks will be distributed in all areas the tableau will visit,” Gomare said.

She added, “UNICEF has collaborated to create these tableaus. Work is underway to create two more such vehicles. These tableaus will move in all parts of Mumbai, city, eastern and western suburbs. It will spend one day each in all 24 administrative wards."

There are a number of factors that are being blamed for the spike in Covid-19 caseload across the state, negligence of citizens is being looked at as the biggest factor of all. "People seem to have no fear, despite all the restrictions and appeals, people keep venturing out in groups, many are still being fined for not wearing masks in public places. We aim at increasing awareness but reaching out to the people across the city," an official said.