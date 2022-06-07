e-Paper Get App

Barwani entrepreneur falls prey to online fraud

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Manju Gehlot, an entrepreneur from Barwani district has become the latest victim of online fraud.

Gehlot who runs her own spice business from the town and is associated with a self-help group lodged her complaint with the superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla complaining that one Haryana-based firm robbed her of Rs 88,000.

Gehlot is associated with the Aajeevika Mission.

Recently, she joined the Haryana firm and sent Rs 88,000 to the firm's account. After which the merchant switched off the mobile and Gehlot was unable to contact the merchant.

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla assured the complainant that the fraud merchant would be tracked and that they would recover her money. SP Shukla has also appealed to the public not to deal with money from unknown people, nor to give Aadhaar to anyone or not share OTP with anyone. This type of online fraud is happening on a regular basis still, people are falling prey to online fraud.

