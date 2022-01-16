Barwani: District reports 89 new COVID cases

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): With every passing day, the situation in both urban and rural areas in the state getting worse as Barwani district, bordering Maharashtra reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. With this, a total number of active cases cross 120 mark.

According to information from the health department, Barwani witnessing an upward trend in the past week and it become the cause of concern as the district shares its border with Maharashtra state.

Those who were tested positive include 19 from Barwani district headquarters, three in Navalpura, one each at Kachari Road, Chanchal Square, Sukh Vilas Colony, Anjad Naka, Sai Nath Colony, Old Housing Board Colony and Rukhmani Nagar.

Sendhwa block reported 14 new cases, including one each from Nimbark Colony, Maulana Azad Marg, Bharat Nagar, Irani Colony, Mandi courtyard, Shikari Gali and rural area Muhala Bhurapani. A total of six positives have been found in Rajpur block.

Pansemal block which is closed to the Maharashtra border reported 14 positive patients. This includes, one each from Ward No 11, Ward No 10, along with one each positive patients that have been found in Baljiri, Alkhar, Dondwara, Malgon, Zahoor.

Given the corona infection, the meeting of prisoners in jails has also been banned till January 31. Apart from this, the schools from class I to XII have also been closed. The increasing scope of infection in the district is increasing concern. Given the third wave of the corona, two doctors have been appointed in the telemedicine department of the district hospital.

Barwani - 19

Niwali - 6

Pati - 8

Pansemal - 13

Rajpur - 6

Sendhwa - 14

Thikri - 6

Anjad - 11

Total - 89

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:31 PM IST