Barnagar: Congress leader slams BJP over dearness relief

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Condemning state government's biasness towards pensioners, pensioner society tehsil president Bharatlal Sharma said that despite repeated requests, ruling government has not issued dearness relief (DR) orders as of now.

He added that orders for DR have not been issued on the pretext of partition of Chhattisgarh state while other states and central government have already given 34pc dearness relief to pensioners. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was requested to issue orders for DR pensioners, failure to which, pensioners would be forced to stage a protest by hitting the roads for approval of demands.

The pensioners have apprised during provincial body meeting to give concrete shape to the movement and to prepare the roadmap ahead of demonstrations.

Ramakant Acharya, Vijay Yadav, Balkrishna Porwal, Hargovind Melwani, Govind Joshi, Natwarlal Patwari, Subhash Gupte, Umashankar Mehta, Virendra Singh Rathore and among others were also present.