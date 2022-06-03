e-Paper Get App

Barnagar: Congress leader slams BJP over dearness relief

The pensioners have apprised during provincial body meetings to give concrete shape to the movement and to prepare the roadmap ahead of demonstrations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Condemning state government's biasness towards pensioners, pensioner society tehsil president Bharatlal Sharma said that despite repeated requests, ruling government has not issued dearness relief (DR) orders as of now.

He added that orders for DR have not been issued on the pretext of partition of Chhattisgarh state while other states and central government have already given 34pc dearness relief to pensioners. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was requested to issue orders for DR pensioners, failure to which, pensioners would be forced to stage a protest by hitting the roads for approval of demands.

The pensioners have apprised during provincial body meeting to give concrete shape to the movement and to prepare the roadmap ahead of demonstrations.

Ramakant Acharya, Vijay Yadav, Balkrishna Porwal, Hargovind Melwani, Govind Joshi, Natwarlal Patwari, Subhash Gupte, Umashankar Mehta, Virendra Singh Rathore and among others were also present.

Read Also
IIM Indore kick-starts 12th edition of Conference on Excellence in Research and Education today
article-image
HomeIndoreBarnagar: Congress leader slams BJP over dearness relief

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations

Mumbai: City has 68% of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: City has 68% of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases

Environmentalists raise concern over non-removal of construction debris in Vashi; warns about floods...

Environmentalists raise concern over non-removal of construction debris in Vashi; warns about floods...