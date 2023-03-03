BALAM PICHKARI… Go organic this Holi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What does the following songs mean to you, Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali… Holi k din dil Khil jaate hain… and Balam Pichkari.

Yes it’s that time of the year, when you need to indulge in gulal and celebrate Holi.

Holi remains Holi… only that traders add a pinch of reform here and there to add to the flavour to one of the most popular festivals in India.

This Holi the trend is to go in for organic colours and this year the other hot favourite is the gulal cylinders.

Gulal Cylinders, designed like fire extinguishers and an easy way to spread the love of colours are

becoming a new choice for Indoris. Riya Kalwani, who sells personalised gulal cylinders in Sanjana Park said, “Heavy water guns and painful water balloons have now been replaced by the gulal cylinders. They are lightweight, filled with organic gulal and are catching up especially among the young. I have already received 150 orders and people want to buy cylinders ranging from orange to blue and green.”

Jiva Sachdeva, member of a Holi party organising committee said, “Everyone gets tired of carrying a gulal packet with them while wishing their friends “Happy Holi”. However, these cylinders can become a best and continent mode for them to carry colours. My committee organised Holi parties at most prominent places of the city, and this year, gulal cylinders are a hot favourite.”

Affordable Holi

“The cost of colours this year won’t quite pinch your pocket and most shops are offering organic colours ranging from Rs 100 to 1000. A set of different colours might be in the range between Rs 250 and 1500. Gulal cylinders are also selling like hot cakes and these are affordable too,” said Priya Malvia, who owns a shop at Rambagh.

Organic on ‘hit’ list

While most dermatologists advise people to opt for organic colours, gone is the day of pakka rang which used to adorn the cheeks of Holi revellers for weeks reminding people of the intensity of the revelry.

“Pakka Rang” which was popular till recently, at least a decade ago, is how party of history,” said Maitrilal Panwar who owns a shop in sapna sangeeta

Rate card

*Colours (organic): Rs 100 to Rs 1000

*Colour Sets (Organic): Rs 250 to 1500

*Pichkari: Rs 150 to 2,500

*Gulal cylinders: Rs 350 to 2,500

*Customised water balloons: Rs 50 to 500