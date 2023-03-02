Holi 2023: 7 Tips to host an eco-friendly Holi bash at home

Freepik

Holi is finally here! The popular festival of colors is celebrated all over the country. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 8. It is that time of the year when friends and families meet to celebrate. The festival is loved by all, from children to adults.

People in India play Holi with colours, water, flowers, and much more. Though the most common way to play Holi is with colour or "gulal,"

The popular festival would be incomplete without family get-togethers as well. Homemade food, especially sweet dishes, thadai and some fun games are what the festival of colours is all about.

But, have you ever thought of the environmental damage of the festival?

The water balloons, pichkaris, colours end up taking a toll on the environment. Hence, let's try our bit to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly manner.

So, if you're hosting the Holi bash at home, why not make some change? Be the change and try out some simple and easy ways to make the home bash—your small step towards eco-friendly Holi.

Here are 7 tips on how you can make your Holi celebrations eco-friendly

Play dry holi

The first and foremost thing would be to try and save water! Try playing a dry holi, with just 'Gulal' and stop wasting water in water balloons and pichkaris.

Make your own 'Gulal'

Most of the colours available on the market are toxic and synthetic, which are bad for your skin as well as the environment. Secondly, they come wrapped in plastic packaging that ends up going into our overflowing landfills or oceans. Hence, instead of opting for the toxic colours from the market, make your own gulal at home using dry flowers or leaves, turmeric, chandan and henna.

Play with flowers

Are you playing Holi using the old school 'Gulal'? Try another way to play the festival of colours-using flowers. You can use the flowers later on as a fertiliser for your plants.

Waste Decomposition

Don't throw the wet waste in the dustbin; instead decompose them and use them as a fertilizer for your kitchen garden.

Don't use plastic balloons

Water balloons are made of rubber and plastic, while Pichkaris are simply made using plastic alone. Stop the use of plastic or rubber balloons and pickaris that are not environmentally friendly.

Don't use plastic cutlery

Using and throwing plastic cutlery is bad for the environment as well as our health. Instead of using plastic cutlery, use steel or glass plates and cutlery at your home parties. In case you want to throw a big bash with more guests, you can use recycled paper cutlery or other eco-friendly cutlery options.

Upcycle products

Say goodbye to the traditional party décor, which is mostly made using plastic. Upcycle old products. From old containers, boxes, DVDs, curtains, plates, candles, pottery, and much more.

