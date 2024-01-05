 Ayodhya Ram Temple Preps: Women's SHG In Indore Creates Idols, Replicas With Cow Dung
PTIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Temple Preps: Women's SHG In Indore Creates Idols, Replicas With Cow Dung | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): A women's self help group in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has created cow dung-based art work revolving around the Ram Temple in the run up to its inauguration in Ayodhya.

The idol consecration at the temple will take place on January 22.

"We want to go for the idol consecration ceremony but it is not possible for us right now. So, on our part, we have made replicas of the Ram Temple and idols using cow dung," Ekta Mehta, president of SHG EKta Atmanirbhar Bharat, told PTI on Friday.

The SHG is planning to distribute these items free to people to mark the momentous occasion, Mehta added.

The 10-member SHG makes pen and mobile phone stands, 'rakhis' and boxes with cow dung, Mehta said.

She said the SHG makes about Rs 1 lakh per year. which is not substantial as there is lack of awareness among people about such art work.

Mamta Sharma, an SHG member, said, "We want our products to be exported one day." 

