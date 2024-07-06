Arbitrary Practices: Alirajpur Collector Fines 4 Private Schools For Violating Government Instructions

Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, on Saturday, took punitive action against four private schools in Alirajpur district headquarters, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 each on them. The schools, including Swami Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Don Bosco Academy, Talent Public School and Maa Parvati Memorial School, were found to be violating government instructions and engaging in arbitrary practices.

The schools were accused of pressuring parents to buy textbooks and school uniforms from the same place. The collector has instructed the school operators to deposit the fine amount within 7 days, failing which their recognition will be cancelled. This is the biggest action taken so far in the district against the arbitrariness of private schools.

The collector has sent a strong message that if such practices continue, stricter action will be taken. Parents are happy with the collector's decision. Collector Bedekar warned that if further complaints are received from any private school, a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh will be imposed on them. This move is expected to bring much-needed accountability to the private education sector in the district.

Madhya Pradesh: Minister Savitri Thakur Plants Sapling

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, on Saturday, planted a sapling at the BJP district office as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. She paid tribute to Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary and emphasised the importance of every BJP worker planting a sapling in their mother's name every year.

Thakur stated that this campaign is an opportunity to nurture nature and pass on a valuable message to future generations. BJP leaders and workers, including Ashok Jain, Naresh Rajpurohit and Kusum Solanki, were present during the event. The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign aims to encourage people to plant saplings in their mother's name, promoting environmental conservation and a sense of responsibility towards nature.