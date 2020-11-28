ANTI-GUNDA DRIVE IN INDORE: Goon's house demolished in Himmar Nagar

Indore: In its ongoing drive against criminals, the Indore Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal construction over a 2000 sq ft land in Himmat Nagar on Saturday.

The IMC team of around 100 employees along with a police and administration team, demolished a house of history-sheeter Bablu.



IMC officials said that Bablu has illegally constructed a two storied building. The first floor is residential, while the ground floor is commercial.

