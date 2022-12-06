e-Paper Get App
Anti-Brahmin slogans at JNU: Brahmin community members submit memo demanding action in Sendhwa

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Brahmin community members have expressed resentment over the anti-Brahmin slogans  that were written on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University a few days ago. On Tuesday, members of Sakal Brahmin Samaj handed over a memorandum to SDM Abhishej Saraf , addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking appropriate action against the culprits.

In the memorandum, it was stated that slogans against the Brahmins and Baniyas were seen on the several walls of a building at Jawaharlal Nehru University, besides anti-brahmins slogans have been raised at the campus, which had sparked controversy. Slamming those behind these slogans, the delegation said that Brahmin community is very hurt by the happenings . The Brahmin community has a glorious history, and has made unparalleled contributions in maintaining the country's integrity and social harmony but some anti-social elements flourishing at university campuses have been harming National interests and breaking national unity. Members have also demanded to immediately launch a probe into the incident, identify the culprits, and initiate legal action against those behind this action. The delegation included Girwar Dayal Sharma, Badriprasad Sharma, Sanjay Dubey Prakash Joshi and other community members.

