Alot: Man who allegedly fled with girlfriend reunites with wife; denies any such move

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A father of two who allegedly fled with his girlfriend around 15 days ago reached Alot police station on Friday and claimed that accusations made by his wife were baseless. The couple then agreed to live together as a step towards reconciliation.

According to details, the man named Vikram Navatiya reached Alot police station on Thursday night and claimed that he went to visit Shirdi and nearby places around 15 days ago after informing immediate family members. He said his wife has made baseless allegations against me under someone's influence and even filed an FIR. During this, his wife and kin along with state in-charge of Bhim Army were also present at the police station.

During discussion with the media, Vikram, denied all the allegations, calling them baseless. The girl with whom Vikram was being said to have absconded has also given a statement at Ratlam Mahila Police Station. Bhim Army Madhya Pradesh in-charge Mohan Parihar said that Vikram Navatiya does not hold any post in the Bhim Army. The wife, Sapna had filed a case where she stated that 10 years ago she married Vikram Navatiya, president of Tehsil Bhim Army. Both have two children, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter). She claimed that her husband eloped with a woman leaving behind his two children alone on August 17 with cash and expensive jewellery. On social media handle, Sapna even announced that she would reward any person who traced her missing husband.