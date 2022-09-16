Alot: Man falls prey to cyber fraud, loses more than Rs 48k

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old man hailing from Alot town of Ratlam district recently fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 48, 800.

According to details, the man named as Ravi Badrilal, hailing from Sanjay Chowk in Alot town of Ratlam district has filed a complaint at the police station. In his complaint, he stated that he got a call from an unknown person who posed as Women Child Development Anganwadi Officer. He sought an active account number for crediting Rs 6,000 as cash to be delivered to the beneficiary account.

The victim shared his Google Pay number on a link shared by the fraudster. Soon after clicking on the link, he lost Rs 48,800 from his bank account. Ravi then approached the concerned bank branch, and apprised about the incident. Later, he reached the police station and filed a police complaint against the fraudster.