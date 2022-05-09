Alirajpur: SP suspends head constable after audiotape demanding bribe goes viral

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh suspended head constable Vishnu Askey posted at Sorwa police station in the district after an audiotape went viral in which Askey asked a person to bribe him with Rs 10,000.

According to information, SP Singh entrusted the responsibility of departmental responsibility to the Alirajpur sub-divisional officer (police) Shradha Sonkar. If Askey is found guilty in an inquiry, he will face stern action.

During preliminary investigation, the police recovered evidence (audio clip). According to the audioclip, it was revealed that head constable Askey had called one Pratap Kirade and threatened him to pay Rs 10,000 as a bribe. He added that he had to pay this money to his senior and if Pratap failed to fulfil his demand, he would be in jail and it would be very tough for him to get bail.

The six-minute audio tape went viral in the village. During the conversation, the head constable asked Kirade that he was booked under Section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal code as he injured another person with a bow and arrow. There would be no bail immediately and would have to remain in jail for a minimum six months.

He added that if he didn’t want to bring trouble for him then he had to grease his palm and his senior.

Meanwhile, the audio team was enough for seniors to take preliminary action against the head constable. Besides, the audiotape revealed how cops threatened innocent villagers and extorted money from them.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:04 PM IST