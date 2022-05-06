Alirajpur: District collector suspends mining inspector for benefitting illegal sand transporter

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Raghvendra Singh has issued an order to suspend Mining Inspector Satish Nagle for helping an illegal sand transporter in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The said action was taken in a case of changing the vehicle confiscated for transporting illegally mined sand.

According to reports, on March 28, a dumper 4825 TK/BS, MAT 808024M3P28897 was confiscated for transporting illegal sand and handed over to Nagle. It was without a number plate.

During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle was changed by Nagle for the purpose of benefiting the illegal transporter which caused revenue loss to the administration.

The signatures of Nagle were seen on the delivery sheet submitted by the tehsildar.

In the report of the said case, instead of the unregistered vehicle, a vehicle bearing registration number MP-11/H-1298 was placed under police custody.

Following which the order for suspension of Nagle was issued under Rule 9 (a) of the Civil Services Rules, 1966.

