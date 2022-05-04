Alirajpur: MPCC revokes suspension of Mahesh Patel

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday revoked the six-year suspension of former Alirajpur district Congress president Mahesh Patel.

A letter signed by Chandraprbhash Shekhar, vice-chairman, organisation in-charge mentioned that MPCC cancelled the order of Mahesh Patel's suspension on March 19, 2022.

Earlier, Patel was suspended from the party after Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria and Mahesh Patel lodged FIRs with police against each other.

In the FIR Mahesh Patel had accused Kantilal Bhuria and his son Dr Vikrant Bhuria who is Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president, his nephew Deepak Bhuria and certain others of alleged involvement in robbery, kidnapping and causing injuries to them whereas Bhuria had alleged that Mahesh Patel, his son Pushpraj Patel, nephew Chhittar Patel and 5 others made an attempt on their lives, committed robbery and indulged in rioting. Bhuria had alleged that stones were pelted on their cars resulting in serious head injuries to his driver who had to be hospitalised.

