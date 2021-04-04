Alirajpur: Biker crushed to death by dumper, was dragged up to 40 feet, flesh pieces lay scattered on road

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A person was crushed to death when a dumper ran over him on Ambua-Jobat Road on Saturday morning. Dumper driver is on the run. The incident took place between 10.30 am to 11 am.

Ambua police station incharge Bhupendra Khartiya said Praveen alias Idla, resident of Chichaniya faliya was riding motorcycle (GJ 03 BO 9988) and was on way to Ambua from Borjhad.

While crossing Hathini river culvert, the motorcycle collided with the dumper that was coming front. He came under dumper’s rear tyre. The dumper dragged the body up to 40 feet. In the process, his clothes and skin separated from the body.

His body below the waist was crushed and the pieces of flesh lay scattered on the road. Whoever saw it, shuddered at the tragic death of youth. On receiving information, police reached the site and sent the body to Alirajpur for post-mortem.