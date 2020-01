A youth in West Bengal's Kolkata was on Friday run over by a bus.

An eye witness claimed that three buses were racing when the incident took place.

After the youth got run over, locals in the Mominpur area of the city turned violent, torching three of the buses and pelted stones at the police, reported the Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram.

In response, the police lathi charged the crowd to make them disperse. The Rapid Action Force was deployed at the spot.