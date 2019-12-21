Ahead of New Year, bouquet of flights for Indore

Indore: Ahead of New Year, city got a bouquet of flights when GoAir rolled out four flights for New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad on Friday. Now, the numbers of flights for New Delhi sector have gone to 13. There are two flights for Kolkata.

GoAir, a youngest venture of over 100-year-old Wadia Group, resumed flight operation from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport after a gap of about 10 years. Carrying out the big-bang second debut, the airline started flights for New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad from here.

The arrival of Bangluru-Indore at the city airport at 6.45 am was welcomed by offering water cannon salute by Airport Authority of India administration.

Later in the day, a function was organised for inauguration of flight operation by GoAir at the departure lounge of the airport. MP and Chairman of Airport Advisory Committee Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the counter by cutting the ribbon and also by lighting the lamp. Lalwani also cut GoAir cake. First departing passenger Sardar Singh was provided customary boarding card by the guest.

Those present on the occasion included airport director Aryama Sanyal, GM sales of GoAir Gaurav Patwari and GM (corporate) Nida Paloba, staff of Airport Authority of India and GoAir.

Later, Lalwani said Centre is offering support to airport administration for further expansion of the airport and passengers’ facilities.

Airport director Sanyal said now with GoAir’s 4 flights, the total numbers of flights from city have gone to 88 from Friday.