619 test+ve, two deaths in Indore

Indore: Indore created a record on Friday when 619 patients tested Covid positive out of 3646 samples. This is highest number of positive cases found in the city. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 16.98 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 67188. Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 953, so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday was 9,11,596. As many as 2966 samples were tested negative on Friday. Department collected 3756 more samples for testing including 3554 RTPCR and 202 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 2834 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 63401 patients have been discharged so far.

Bhopal reports 460 cases: Bhopal recorded 460 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began last year. The Coronavirus positivity rate has climbed to 11.5% in Bhopal. In all 4,000 samples were sent for testing. Corona active cases have increased to 12,038 in MP. State on Friday reported 2,091 new cases, taking its tally to 2,84,265, while nine deaths increased the toll to 3,937.