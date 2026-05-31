21-Year-Old Student Hangs Self After Police Seize Bike In Indore; Was Afraid Of Telling Parents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old college student was found hanging at a hostel in Indore's Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Raju Ninama Bhil, a resident of Kavti village under Mhow police station limits.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Raju may have been under stress after his motorcycle was seized by police.

21-year-old was pursuing BA first year

He was a first-year BA student at a private college and had moved into the hostel around a month ago.

The incident came to light when the hostel operator, identified as Siddhant, noticed that Raju had not stepped out of his room for a long time.

Suspecting something was wrong, the room was checked and Raju was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

According to the student's brother, Shubham, Raju's motorcycle had been seized by police during a drink-and-drive action on the night of May 27.

Family members believe he may have been under stress as he was unable to tell his family about the incident.

Police said they are investigating all possible angles and are awaiting further details.

Recent cases highlight mental health concerns

April 25: A traffic police constable was found hanging in his government quarter under the Malharganj police station area.

March 3: A student allegedly died by suicide after reportedly being upset over his performance in the Physics and Chemistry board exams.

February 26: A 19-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Indore's Tilak Nagar area.

February 3: An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Lasudia area.

IMPORTANT

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or having thoughts of self-harm, seek support from family, friends, a mental health professional, or a local crisis helpline.