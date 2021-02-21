104 test corona positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 104 patients tested positive out of 1971 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.28% and the total number of positive cases reached 58,860. No death was reported. According to the CMHO bulletin, total sample reports received till Sunday was 8,22,186. As many as 1850 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department took 2283 more samples for testing including 1052 for RT-PCR. As many as 660 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 57269 patients have been discharged so far.