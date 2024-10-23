Zomato Sells 'Analogue Paneer' To Restaurants Without Notifying Customers

Zomato sells fake paneer |

Zomato is receiving criticism for supplying restaurants with "fake paneer" through its B2B service, Zomato Hyperpure. Even though the Zomato Hyperpure website clearly states the product as "Analogue Paneer", the manufacturer promotes it as suitable for tikka and gravy paneer dishes, causing worries about its safety for consumption.



The problem of 'counterfeit paneer' captured more public interest after X user Sumit Behal shared it on social media. Behal expressed worries about Zomato supplying traditional paneer to restaurants without any disclosure, as these establishments fail to inform customers when using this substitute in their dishes.

India loves paneer dishes and restaurants sell fake paneer made with vegetable oils without any disclaimer



They made you believe that you are eating healthy food by eating varieties of paneer dishes over junk food



This is being sold on website of Zomato for restaurants pic.twitter.com/GJh3dspiy3 — Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) October 20, 2024

Many individuals, particularly vegetarians, consume paneer nowadays because of its high protein content. There are worries about the nutritional content of counterfeit paneer and many imitation versions contain trans fats from hydrogenated vegetable oils. These can negatively impact cardiovascular health and raise the chances of heart disease, high cholesterol, and inflammation.



What is analog paneer?



Analogue paneer, also referred to as imitation or artificial paneer, is a replacement for regular paneer created with less expensive, non-dairy components.

In contrast to authentic paneer, which is produced using fresh milk coagulated with lemon juice or vinegar, artificial paneer usually includes vegetable fats, starches, and other ingredients.



On Zomato Hyperpure, a listing for traditional paneer mentions that it is crafted using "Skimmed Milk and Vegetable Oil" and that its "Milk fat is substituted with vegetable fat."

Indian Restaurants across the world are dishing out fake paneer, crafted from vegetable oils, without a hint of a disclaimer.



They've convinced you that swapping junk food for paneer dishes is a healthier choice.



Meanwhile, these impostor paneer creations are being peddled… pic.twitter.com/Ur21djNYKx — Amit Gupta (@amitgupta9) October 21, 2024

Why are restaurants opting for analogue paneer?



Restaurants are using fake paneer because it costs less than real paneer. Approximately ₹210 is the price for 1 kg of imitation paneer on Zomato Hyperpure. Conversely, genuine paneer is sold for about ₹450 per kg. This allows restaurants to earn more money, particularly when they do not disclose that they are using counterfeit paneer in their meals.