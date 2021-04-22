Zomato rolls out 'COVID-19 emergency order' feature - Here's all you need to know

As a part of its new feature, the food delivery and restaurant aggregator 'Zomato' now allows its application users to mark food orders as a "COVID-19 emergency".

The emergency feature allows Zomato to prioritize these orders and assign them the quickest possible delivery by assigning who they call the ‘fastest rider’ based on location and route. These orders will get dedicated customer support. Both order and delivery will be contactless. Hence, the payment will have to be prepaid.

In order to use the new feature, users will have to update the Zomato app. However, only selected restaurants have signed up for these emergency food orders. Users will have the “This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency” option available on the order page, which they simply have to check.