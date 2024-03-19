Zambia Delegation Visits Gujarat University After Attack On Foreign Students Over Offering Namaz Inside Hostel

Zambia Delegation Visits Gujarat University |

A high-level delegation from Zambia visited Gujarat University in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, following a violent attack on foreign students over the weekend. This incident has sparked outrage and international concern, with representatives from affected countries seeking intervention from the United Nations.

The attack, which occurred late on the night of March 16, targeted Afghani and other foreign students residing in the university hostel. A mob of individuals, reportedly wearing saffron robes, stormed the hostel premises objecting to the students offering namaz (Islamic prayer) on the hostel campus.

The altercation quickly escalated into violence, with the students being physically assaulted, rooms vandalized, and stones thrown by the mob. Videos of the incident have surfaced online, further fueling the anger and disappointment.

Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Neerja Gupta met with the delegation from the Zambian High Commission. This team, comprising the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), First Secretary, and a student representative, visited the affected students in the hostel to assess their well-being.

Following the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Gupta released a statement assuring the Zambian delegation of the students' safety. "We are satisfied with your action," the delegation reportedly said, acknowledging the university's efforts in ensuring their safety.

Sources also indicate that Consul General of Afghanistan, Zakia Wardak, is expected to visit Gujarat University on March 22 to address the concerns of Afghan students directly.

This follows reports that representatives from all affected countries held a virtual meeting with the United Nations on Sunday, March 17, to report the incident and potentially seek intervention.

The attack has cast a shadow on the university's reputation for inclusivity and international student support. With over 70 students from various countries residing in the hostel, including 26 from Zambia alone, concerns about the safety and security of foreign students have become paramount. This incident has garnered serious attention from their home countries, prompting delegations and potentially UN involvement.

The Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner, G.S. Malik, along with MLA Kaushik Jain and Vice-Chancellor Gupta, had previously visited the injured students at the SVP Hospital after the attack.

As investigations continue, the upcoming visit from the Afghan Consul General and the potential UN action highlight the gravity of the situation and the international community's concern for the well-being of foreign students in Gujarat University.