Gujarat University Violence: 5 Arrested After Attack On Foreign Students For Offering Namaz Inside Hostel

Students protesting at Gujarat University hostel campus | IANS Twitter

Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested five individuals – Hitesh Mewada, Bharat Patel, Sahil Dudhkia, Kshitij Pandey, and Jitendra Patel – in connection with the attack and vandalism against foreign students at the Gujarat University hostel. The incident, which sparked outrage, has led to strict action from the state government and intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The attack stemmed from a debate regarding prayer within the hostel premises. According to Ahmedabad police, a mob of 20-25 people stormed the A-block hostel, where foreign students reside.

Those spearheading the mob protested at the A-block campus when they saw the foreign students offering namaz on the ground. The mob reportedly assaulted students and vandalized their rooms. Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik stated that a prompt response ensured police arrival within five minutes.

However, a video footage has gone viral on social media platforms where an Afghani student is seen approaching one of the youth who was talking with the security guard of the hostel and slaps him. This followed the attack by the mob.

The state government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. Nine teams, including the Crime Branch, are actively investigating the case. A special team led by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) will analyze video evidence alongside witness statements.

Foreign students residing in the hostel recounted the harrowing experience. Due to the absence of a mosque on campus, they had gathered for night prayers during Ramadan.

However, a group armed with weapons attacked them mid-prayer, ransacking their rooms and damaging personal belongings like laptops, phones, and bikes. One student from Afghanistan reported being targeted with religious slurs and physically attacked within their room.

The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the state government to ensure the safety and well-being of foreign students. This incident has cast a shadow on the city's image and raised concerns about the security of international students in India.