‘You will learn how countries handle illegal immigrants’: Amit Malviya dares Rahul Gandhi to overstay his visa permit abroad

On Thursday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took on Rahul Gandhi for opposing the CAA-NRC and urged the former Congress president to experience life in a ‘detention centre’.

Malviya wrote on Twitter: “Since Rahul Gandhi travels abroad quite often. Let him on one of those travels overstay beyond the valid visa permit and experience for himself how he is identified and put in a ‘detention center’ before being deported. He will then learn how countries handle illegal migrants...”