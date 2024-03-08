'You Will Get Job After Making Delhi Wala Unemployed': Akhilesh Yadav's Reply To Youth Demanding Job Goes Viral

A video of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media, in which he asked youth demanding jobs to make 'Delhi Wale' unemployed (remove PM Modi from power).

According to reports, Akhilesh Yadav had reached Prayagraj to attend two weddings on Thursday.

During his Prayagraj visit, some local youth asked Akhilesh Yadav to think about them. Following this, Akhilesh asked about their demands. In response, the youth complained about not getting jobs to the SP leader.

Replying to the youth, Akhilesh says, "You will get a job only after you make one person unemployed, that person being 'Delhi Wale'."

Akhilesh Yadav's sly dig at PM Modi makes the youth chant 'Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad'.

After the chants, Akhilesh Yadav goes on to attack the Modi government for paper leaks and unemployment in the country. "They do it (leak papers) deliberately. If you think that paper leaks are happening just like that, then you will be helping them again."

Will not join hands with BSP: Akhilesh

In a recent statement, Akhilesh Yadav subtly suggested that the candidates fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could potentially play into the hands of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav firmly ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with the BSP for these elections.

During a chat with reporters when asked about the potential alliance with the BSP, Yadav emphasised that time constraints have made such an alliance impractical for the impending Lok Sabha polls. With the likelihood of election dates being announced before March 15, Yadav stated that there simply is not enough time to engage in such negotiations.

He hinted that decisions regarding alliances would be considered for future elections, indicating that the possibility of a collaboration with the BSP remains open for subsequent polls, but not in this Lok Sabha.