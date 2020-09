'You were the Netflix of my generation': Twitter celebrates as Doordarshan turns 61

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar extended his greetings on the Foundation Day of India's public broadcaster.

"Doordarshan is a part of his life. Doordarshan gave many good programs from Ramayana, Mahabharata to the unknown. Even today, India's public service broadcaster Doordarshan, DDNews, DDKisan, DDBharati, DDNational and DDRetro are connected continuously through so many channels. Happy #DoordarshanDay!" wrote Javadekar.