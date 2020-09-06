Madhya Pradesh: Classes for students of 9-12 to start via Doordarshan from today

BHOPAL: Classes for students of 9-12 will start via Doordarshan from Monday. The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the time table on Sunday.

The classes will start from 7am in the morning and continue till 10am. According to the scheduled released by the state education board the session for class 9 will start from 7-8 am, for class 10 from 8-9 am and for the students of class 11 and 12 from 9-10 am.

The MPBSE has released the time table for four days starting Monday till September 10. Students of these classes will be given sessions in mathematics and science for these four days.

Chairman of MPBSE, Radheysham Julania had said a day earlier that coronavirus threat looms large and alternative mechanism for teaching will be focused to save the future of students. This also goes well with the new education policy.