You have taken Arnab Goswami's pants off: Digvijaya Singh can't keep calm after watching John Oliver

Amid Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the Congress to join the BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter to praise British comedian John Oliver for his take down of Arnab Goswamy.
"Must watch this. Hats off to you Mr Oliver. You have taken Arnab's "Pants off". Brilliant!!" he tweeted on Wednesday.
Finding out that he had become the subject of Arnab Goswami’s diatribe, Oliver called Arnab Goswami the 'Tucker Carlson of India' and went on to mock his style.
Earlier, comedian Kunal Kamra had tweeted a Free Press journal article where a Twitter user had termed Oliver the 'Kamra of the West'.
Earlier, noting that his show had upset ‘some diehard Modi supporters’, John Oliver went on to observe that Arnab Goswami had called him ‘a third-rate TV host’, ‘not even smart enough to be a satirist’ and a man who 'embarrassed 'himself.
Reacting Oliver said: "I’ll give you ignoramus. I’ll even give you third-rate TV host, my researchers assure me that’s an actual compliment. But I embarrassed myself? Who the fuck do you think you’re talking to? I wear HBO’s money to purchase and wear jeans designed to give me a sweet peach on television… I am beyond shame.” He also goes on to joke about his adolescent dorky pictures.
