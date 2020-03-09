‘Who the f*** do you think you are talking to?’: John Oliver vs Arnab Goswami is the internet fight we need and deserve

Arnab Goswami – India’s answer to the perpetual motion machine – finally came to the attention of John Oliver.
Finding out that he had become the subject of Arnab Goswami’s diatribe, Oliver called Arnab Goswami the 'Tucker Carlson of India' and went on to mock his style.
Noting that his show had upset ‘some diehard Modi supporters’, John Oliver went on to observe that Arnab Goswami had called him ‘a third-rate TV host’, ‘not even smart enough to be a satirist’ and a man who 'embarrassed 'himself.
Reacting Oliver said: "I’ll give you ignoramus. I’ll even give you third-rate TV host, my researchers assure me that’s an actual compliment. But I embarrassed myself? Who the fuck do you think you’re talking to? I wear HBO’s money to purchase and wear jeans designed to give me a sweet peach on television… I am beyond shame.” He also goes on to joke about his adolescent dorky pictures.
Oliver also notices that Hotstar had a habit of deleting it for a while and it turned out it was whenever John Oliver mentioned Disney, it was quietly deleted or censored.
Over the years, Goswami has given us many, many moments of meme-worthy hilarity. There was the time Subramanian Swamy called him a 'liar', then when Altaf Hussian really enunciated his name.
HBO's Emmy winning series 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' airs every Tuesday, at 6 am, however, Hotstar chose to block the episode on PM Modi. According to reports, the host of the show, John Oliver had criticised Narendra Modi and also addressed the 'escalating persecution of religious minorities'. In video snippets of the episode, Oliver can be heard saying, "Because India, home of this enduring symbol of love (Taj Mahal), frankly deserves a lot more than this temporary symbol of hate (Modi). "
The episode that's critical of PM Modi, is still available on YouTube. However, users have been criticising the streaming platform's move of blocking the content. This even led to them giving negative reviews and 1-star ratings to the app on Android and iPhone app stores.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)