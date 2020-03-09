‘Who the f*** do you think you are talking to?’: John Oliver vs Arnab Goswami is the internet fight we need and deserve

Arnab Goswami – India’s answer to the perpetual motion machine – finally came to the attention of John Oliver.

Finding out that he had become the subject of Arnab Goswami’s diatribe, Oliver called Arnab Goswami the 'Tucker Carlson of India' and went on to mock his style.

Noting that his show had upset ‘some diehard Modi supporters’, John Oliver went on to observe that Arnab Goswami had called him ‘a third-rate TV host’, ‘not even smart enough to be a satirist’ and a man who 'embarrassed 'himself.