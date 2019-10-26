‘You couldn’t give victims of 2002 Gujarat riots justice’: When Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala mocked PM Modi

As JJP props up Khattar govt, an old video of Dushyant Chautala was being shared on Twitter in which the new Deputy CM of Haryana mocks PM Modi over the 2002 riots.

In a video shot in 2017, Dushyant Chautala slams Modi for speaking about 1984 anti-Sikh riots and mocks him wondering if he got the victims of 2002 Gujarat riots justice.

He also spoke about riots in Panchkula in 2017, when 32 supporters of jailed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan were allegedly killed in police gunfire.

Watch the video below: