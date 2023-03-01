Yogi vs Mafia: Bulldozers used to demolish property of Atiq Ahmed's close aide in UP's Lucknow; watch video |

UP: Umesh Pal, a witness to a 2005 murder case, was killed in a daylight shooting outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. His security guard was also killed in the shootout by five men. The killing was allegedly planned by gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is currently in jail in Ahmedabad. According to the police, Atiq Ahmed sent his closest associates to kill the witness before he could record his statement to the police.

Umesh Pal had witnessed the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, who was a bitter rival of Atiq Ahmed. Atiq Ahmed, along with his son and wife, BSP leader Shaista Parveen, were named in the FIR on the killing. One of the accused was killed in an alleged encounter with the police on Monday.

Police and officials of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) have identified 20 persons close to Atique Ahmed and his gang against whom bulldozer action will be initiated. The authorities have identified their properties which are likely to be razed in the next 48 hours.

Areas in Prayagraj where their properties have been identified are Teliyarganj, Chakia, Dhumanganj, Salemsarai, Harwara, Jayantipur, Sadiapur, Mindera, Jhalwa and Atala.

This morning, bulldozers arrived at the home of Zafar Ahmed, another close aide of Atiq Ahmed, who is also missing since the shootout. The home, located in Prayagraj, was reportedly demolished by the police. Reports suggest Atiq Ahmed's wife and son were also in the bungalow. Earlier today, the police also raided Atiq Ahmed's home in Lucknow and seized two luxury cars.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken out against the Samajwadi Party in the assembly, stating that his government would 'run the mafia into the ground'. "Is it not true that the accused against whom the FIR has been lodged, was made an MP by Samajwadi Party? You raise and nurture all the criminals, garland them and then blame others when a crime takes place. By doing this, you are just making a spectacle of yourself," the Chief Minister said.

Yogi Adityanath's "bulldozer policy" has been criticized for selective targeting of those accused of crimes.