e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYogi Adityanath to be first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

Yogi Adityanath to be first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister of UP to be attending the WEF meeting.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Yogi Adityanath to be first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meet in Davos | Photo Credit: ANI
Follow us on

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister of UP to be attending the WEF meeting.

A delegation of senior officials from the state industries department will accompany him.

Invest UP, the state's investment promotion and facilitation agency, has been delegated the responsibility to make arrangements for the trip and take the help of industry body Confederation of Indian Industries, as and when required.

To be held between January 16 and 20, the WEF meeting will bring leaders from the government, business and civil society together to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav makes an offer to both Deputy CMs of UP, says 'take our 100 MLAs become CM'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav makes an offer to both Deputy CMs of UP, says 'take our 100 MLAs become CM'

NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh from IGI on arrival from Malaysia

NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh from IGI on arrival from Malaysia

UP: School headmaster shot dead in Azamgarh; probe starts

UP: School headmaster shot dead in Azamgarh; probe starts

CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check

CAT 2022 answer key out at iimcat.ac.in; here's how to check

Yogi Adityanath to be first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

Yogi Adityanath to be first UP CM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos