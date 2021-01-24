Yogi Adityanath claims other states following 'UP Model' on crime control

Lucknow: Claiming that perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed during the BJP regime, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that many other states are now following the ‘UP Model’ to control crime and law and order to create an atmosphere for investment.

Inaugurating ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ celebrations, the Chief Minister said that the state was hitherto known for riots and deteriorating law and order forcing investors to stay away. “Our government has changed this perception and the state is now known for the best law and order and many states are now following the UP Model,” said he.

“Action against criminals and mafia dons, better infrastructure and industry-friendly policies have opened avenues for new investment to pace up the development process in the state,” he claimed.

The CM gave credit to then Governor Ram Naik for starting UP Foundation Day, which was earlier being celebrated on the day in Maharashtra. “Today we are celebrating Fourth Foundation Day, thanks to Ram Naik ji who proposed the UP Day to showcase the state's policies and programs,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is the heart of the country. It has been the centre of the country's culture, heritage and freedom struggle. No governments in the past took any interest to develop the state. In the last four years, the state is now on top of the development map in the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and several other central leaders congratulated the Chief Minister and people of the state for its fourth UP Foundation.