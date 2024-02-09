Yet Another Old Hand Exits Congress; Baba Siddiqui Joining Ajit Pawar | X

Former Minister and three time Congress MLA from the Bandra west constituency Baba Siddiqui has announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party. On Thursday morning, he posted a message on X about his resignation. He has said that he will be joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and work wholeheartedly for the party. His post read: ’’I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect.

There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. ’’ It is the second blow for the Congress in 2024. Last month, its former MP from south Mumbai, Milind Deora, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Now, Siddiqui has made his exit. His son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, is currently the MLA from Bandra west.

Vijay Waddetiwar tries to downplay move

Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and Congressman Vijay Waddetiwar tried to downplay the move. He told the media, ‘‘Baba Siddiqui’s exit will not affect the party. In fact, now, he will have to work on the BJP’s religious agenda, which Ajitdada Pawar is running in the government.’’ Siddiqui, on his part, told the media, ’’I feel that the party doesn’t require me anymore, hence, I have decided to join the NCP.

It took courage to take this decision and it is painful for me to leave the Congress, considering that I have been working for the party since the last 48 years. I was part of the NSUI, Youth Congress and Mumbai Congress. Now, the time has come to move on.’’ He denied that he had been offered a Rajya Sabha seat by the NCP. He is likely to join the NCP on February 10 at a ‘Shasan Aaplya Daari’ event in Bandra, at which Ajit Pawar will be present. Siddiqui is also very popular in Bollywood. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are regulars at his iftar party every year.